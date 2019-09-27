The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has appointed new leadership to run the affairs of the union in Ogun state.

In a statement jointly signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday by the association’s National President, Alhaji Musa Muhammed and Secretary Com Henry Ejiofor Ugwu respectively, RTEAN said Oluomo Akibu Titilayo, a chieftain of the union in the state is to Chair the committee.

The appointment of the caretaker committee which is to take immediate effect has Comr Tiwalade Akingbade as the Secretary and Alhaji Kayode Inuolaji as the Treasurer.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Rilwan Lamidi, Alh Yinka Oshikoya, Chief Segun Johnson, Comr FOS Folarin, Alh Yaya Oriyomi, Alhaji Muniru Jimoh, Alh Akeem Kolawole, Alh Monsuru Owookade, Dr Gbenga Odusanya, Mr Segun Shabi, Alh Fatai Sanni and Mr Kayode Kehinde.

The national president, however, enjoined the new leaders in the state to live up to expectations in accordance with the constitution of the union.

He also urged them to cooperate with Gov Dapo Abiodun’s led administration in a bid to have a friendly atmosphere within various parks and garages in the state.

Meanwhile, the new caretaker chairman, who spoke briefly with newsmen shortly after receiving his appointment letter, thanked the national leadership of the RTEAN, for deeming him fit for the new responsibility to lead the union in the state.

Oluomo Titilayo promised to run an open-door policy where the welfare of members will also be given utmost priority.

He also appealed to all aggrieved members of the union to come together in order to move the union forward.

“Let me enjoin members with whatever complaints to reach out to the appropriate quarters, and this will be addressed wholesomely,” he said.