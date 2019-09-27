The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that it would suspend the daily operations of narrow gauge from Ijoko in Ogun to Ebute Meta-Apapa from Monday to fast track completion of the new standard gauge within deadline set by Federal Government.

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, had on Monday announced November 2019 as deadline for completion of the project and commencement of Lagos – Ibadan standard gauge rail service.

Mr Jerry Oche, NRC Lagos District Manager, told NAN on Friday that commercial activities on narrow gauge line would be shutdown to expedite work on the standard gauge so as to meet the November deadline.

“We are shutting down our daily operations from Ijoko, Agbado, Agege Ikeja up to Ebute Metta and Apapa from Monday Sept. 30 to Nov. 16.

“The development is going to last for six weeks to give room for contractor handling the Lagos-Ibadan Standard gauge to meet up with the deadline scheduled for delivery.

NAN reports that Amaechi had, while inspecting the project in company of his deputy, Ms Gbemi Saraki, on Monday said that Federal Government planned to begin free ride on Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail line by November.