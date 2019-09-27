Canada based Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Ayola whose real name is Abdullah Abubakre and hails from Osun state, releases his official debut single titled ‘Bola’.

The passionate singer holds a bachelors in biochemistry from the Ahmadu Bello University and masters in pharmaceutics, University College London respectively.

Ayola is storming the music arena with loads of experimental AfroSoul and Afro pop songs to be released. The singer aims to create a music space where fans can immerse themselves in a different musical experience.

”Bola” is an uptempo Afrosoul song inspired by an instagram post of a lady venting her rage on men’s promiscuity. See Ayola’s social media handles below.

Socialmedia:

Facebook page: Ayolamusic

Instagram: Ayolamusic

Twitter: Ayolamusic