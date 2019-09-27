Teachers in Lagos State have been charged to uphold the professional standards in the educational system in order to dutifully build responsible and resourceful citizens.

Mrs. Oyefunke Ojo-Adepoju, the retiring Principal who gave the charge at her exit ceremony held at Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Ojodu, Ikeja, stated that the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, being a purveyor of excellence will continue to promote decency in schools across the State.

She pointed out that the State Government is desirous of providing the right environment for teachers across the state to influence the life of school children positively, noting that tutors must, therefore, balance their efforts with professional conduct.

“Having realised the significance of education towards building responsible, competent, truthful and resourceful citizens, the State Government has given priority to the educational sector in the THEMES Agenda”, she revealed.

While appreciating the State Government for the privilege to serve the people, she said the educational system will continue to be a conduit to achieving the overall development and growth of the country.

Speaking further, the foremost school administrator said, during her 35 years in service, the educational system in the State has witnessed tremendous improvement, adding that she foresees a system that will be dignified by its product.

In his remark, the National Representative of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Lagos State Wing, Comrade Akintoye Hassan described the educationist as a symbol of commitment and outstanding leadership whose passion for teaching has earned her affection among colleagues.

“She is a marvellous leader, intelligent, passion-driven and a bridge builder. She has been a role model to both teachers and students, leaving indelible marks in schools that she had taught and administered.

Mrs. Ojo-Adepoju, who is a graduate of the University of Ilorin started her work career as a Teacher at the then Ogba Grammar School and rose to become the Tutor and Head of Department in the school in 1995. She also spent a few years as a classroom teacher at State High School, Oko-Oba and Ijaye Ojokoro Senior High School, under Education District 1.

In 2002, she was appointed the Vice Principal of Ogba Junior Grammar School before becoming the pioneer principal of Ojodu Junior High School in 2007. She was appointed the Principal of Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School in 2014 and rose to become the Zonal Chairman of Ikeja ANCOPSS in the same year.

Amiable and easy-going, the retired Principal was the immediate past and the First Vice-President of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCHORPS), Lagos Chapter.

The occasion was graced by Permanent Secretaries, School Principals, Directors in the State Education Service, Teachers and other well-wishers.