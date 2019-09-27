In a bid to stem unprofessional conduct and indiscipline amongst the operatives, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has reiterated that appropriate disciplinary action would be meted on any of its operatives who engages in any act of misconduct while on official duties.

The Corps Marshal, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), (CP) Akinpelu Gbemisola (retired) disclosed this in a meeting with Divisional Commanders and other operatives at the LAGESC Headquarters, Safety Arena, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to her, “LAGESC officials are to maintain discipline as well as integrity while carrying out their assigned duties as they represent the good image of the Lagos State Government”.

She hinted that any of the operatives who engage in any unauthorized duties or involved in any corrupt practices would be seriously dealt with in line with the Civil Service Rule, paraded to the general public and also prosecuted accordingly to serve as deterrents to others.

While emphasizing that the present administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to zero tolerance on street trading, displaying of goods on road setback, walkways and around the pedestrian bridges remains highly prohibited.

She also stressed on the risk associated with crossing the highways where pedestrian bridges are erected, noting that offenders will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Corps Marshal, therefore, called on the general public to cooperate with the present administration’s commitment for a greater Lagos and a cleaner, environment through proper waste management by desisting from patronizing cart pushers while ensuring proper disposal of our waste at home and market places.

Mrs Akinpelu, however, urged Lagosians with relevant information, complaints and suggestions on the activities of the Agency or its operatives to make use of the complaint number by reaching out on 09095311464 noting that all the operatives have their name tagged on their uniform as well as all official vehicles have operational numbers and their registered plate numbers.