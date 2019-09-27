The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it recovered three ambulances and a 500KVA Transformer from Senator Buruji Kashamu’s office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The items were part of 2016 Constituency Projects meant to be distributed to Ogun East Senatorial District.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the items were discovered at his Constituency Project Office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following intelligence alert by a concerned citizen.

The statement said: “The three ambulances which were procured at the cost of N6m each, were meant to be supplied to Obada Healthcare Centre, Oke Sopin in Ijebu North Local Government Area; Community Health Centre, Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area; and Community Health Centre, Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area respectively.

“The transformer is the last of an initial eleven meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial District which were procured at the cost of N3.6m each, bringing the total for the entire eleven transformers to N39.5m.

“The commission received intelligence about the items from a concerned citizen who became aware of the commission’s Constituency Project Tracking Group initiative which exercise has so far covered 12 states of the federation.

“The recovered items were seized and the vehicles were moved to a Police Station while the 500KVA Transformer was marked with the Commission’s seizure seal and in the interim, kept in the custody of the Manager of the Senator’s office.”