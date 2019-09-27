A group of lawyers under the aegis of Concerned Democratic Lawyers (CDL) have discredited the street march purportedly staged by Southwest Youth Congress (SYC) in support of Nigeria Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in Akure on Thursday.

The group also described the purported march in support of Osunbajo as another gimmick by known highly placed South West politicians to create needless suspicion and disaffection between the Vice President and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a reaction by the National Coordinator of CDL, Barrister Charles Abudu, he said that the march by SYC was actually sponsored by two South West members of the nation’s cabal in their sole quest to further fan the embers of discontent within the presidency.

Abudu further said there should have been no need for the street march in Akure to drum any support for the Vice President since the accusations against him is already being handled decently.

He said, “It is evident that the fifth columnist are prepared to go to any length in their bid to discredit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. One wonders why any sponsored faceless group would decide to march on the streets of Akure when the man in the eye of the storm has offered to willingly waive his constitutional immunity just to prove his innocence. It nonetheless smack of suspicion that some enemies of the Vice President are crying more than the bereaved”.

Abudu also expressed disappointment with the 2023 presidential banner of Osinbajo that was displayed by rented members of SYC during their sponsored march in Akure.

“Any discerning person could easily decipher the ill motive of those rooting for Prof Osinbajo to take over from President Buhari in 2023 when the hardworking Vice President has no such ambition. But by the grace of God, all evil plans against Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be frustrated by the living God”, added Abudu.