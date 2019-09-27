The Kwara State Fire Service has embarked on evacuation of refuse from some river banks in llorin in a bid to curb flooding being experienced in some parts of the state capital.

State Director of Fire Service, Mr Abdulwaheed Yakub, on Friday led scores of personnel from the service in carrying out the evacuation exercise.

Among areas visited during the exercise were Ibrahim Taiwo, Emirs and Unity roads as well as other residential areas within the vicinity of rivers.

Yakub told NAN that the evacuation of refuse commenced on Wednesday to curb the annual flooding in the areas.

He appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to desist from dumping refuse into the river to guide against flooding.

“We are embarking on the evacuation of refuse to contribute our quota to the state government effort at curbing flooding,” he said.

Over 100 houses were submerged by flood following heavy rains in Ilorin earlier this week, rendering thousands of people homeless.

Those affected by the flood were still taking refuge in churches, mosques and others public places.