A married high school teacher in Chicago, Illinois has been accused of plying a 14-year-old boy with excessive sex at her home, in hotels and in her car, prosecutors claim.

Dayna Chidester, 51, from Illinois, was arrested by FBI agents after it was alleged she had sex with the minor ’15-20 times’ between September and December 2018.

Chidester, who worked as a consumer and family science at Reed-Custer High School, appeared at Dirksen U.S. Courthouse where prosecutors claimed she should be held without bond.

They argued she poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

She had been freed on a $1 million bond on sex abuse charges filed in January which arose from the same investigation.

However the state charges were dropped on Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Chidester texted another student at her school, saying she was disgusted by her actions with the boy, who did not attend the school.

In it she allegedly claimed: ‘It’s horrible. (I) can go to jail.’ She now also faces child pornography charges in addition to sexual abuse charges.

Officials in Will County became aware in December that Chidester was texting the student about her sexual relationship with the alleged victim.1

Will County investigators later searched the boy’s cellphone and found nude photos of Chidester.

There also over 9,000 text messages between the pair beginning in September 2018, according to the complaint.

The two also exchanged hundreds of phone calls over the same time frame.

In an interview on January 2, the alleged victim told investigators he had engaged in sex with Chidester ’15-20 times.’

Read it at Daily Mail