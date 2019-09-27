Report on Friday said the Department of State Service, DSS is frustrating move by a bailiff of the Federal High Court in Abuja from effecting a fresh service of the court order for the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

According to report, the bailiff first arrived the DSS headquarters in Abuja, where Sowore had been held since August 3, 2019, around 9.30 a.m. on Friday, but was asked to return by 12 noon when the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, would be around.

The bailiff was said to have returned to the DSS headquarters at 12.14 p.m. on Friday, but was denied access.

Sam Ogala, one of Sowore’s lawyers, who was at the main gate of the DSS office during the bailiff’s attempt to serve the security agency, confirmed the development to the PUNCH.

Sowore’s legal team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), had on Thursday expressed shock over DSS’ claim that it had not been served with the order issued by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja granting bail to Sowore.

On Thursday, after DSS’ spokesperson denied that the agency had been served with the court order, Falana said, Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the DSS received the court order on behalf of the agency on September 24, 2019 (Tuesday).

The DSS’ denial came after news broke that Sowore’s legal team had commenced a contempt suit against the DSS boss for failing to comply with the court order for Sowore’s release.

The DSS, on August 3, arrested Sowore, the publisher of SaharaReporters and former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections over his call for a revolution protest scheduled to hold on August 5.

Justice Taiwo, on August 8, granted an ex parte application by the DSS permitting the security agency to keep the activist for 45 days.

The 45 days period expired on Saturday.