After a journey well spent in the Pepper Dem House, Cindy Okafor’s race came to an end as the seventeenth Housemate to be evicted from Biggie’s House.

Cindy was such a vibe in the BBNaija House and would surely be missed, especially on the Pepper Dem dance floor.

Cindy was one of the surprisingly new introductions to the House and she left in a dramatic fashion.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Cindy from the Big Brother House.

Cindy emerged the Head of House on September 9, 2019. She joined the show four weeks after it kicked off alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam and Venita.