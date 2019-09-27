The released British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, has left Iran’s Bandar Abbas port to international waters on Friday morning local time, the Ports and Shipping Office of Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province announced, according to official IRNA news agency.

“The captain and the crew of the ship have officially committed that they have no claims,’’ the statement by the Ports and Shipping Office was quoted as saying by IRNA.

“Despite the release of the vessel, its dossier remains open in Iran’s judiciary and investigations into its violations continue,’’ it added.

Iran detained the Stena Impero on July 19, alleging that it had “violated” the maritime regulations while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had already released seven crew members of the oil tanker.