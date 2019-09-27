Three days away to the lavish wedding of Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his belle, Hailey, the South Carolina hotel venue has sent out emails to already booked vacationing guests to be ready for hiccups or get a refund.

According to TMZ, the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel sent out the email on Wednesday, ahead of the Biebers shindig on Monday.

Montage guests are barred from using the spa, a pool and a fancy restaurant for 48 hours, from noon on Sunday till noon on Tuesday while the Biebers enjoy unlimited access during their destination wedding.

The celebrity platform reported that some of the guests are livid as the Biebers are ruining their vacations planned way way ahead.

The hotel however is reportedly offering the guests some sops,in refunds, alternate bookings and upgrades, and for those willing to brave the Bieber nuptials, dinner on the house in one of the other restaurants.

Read it all in TMZ