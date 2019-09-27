Muslims on Friday converged on Abuja National Mosque and offered special prayers for peace and sustainable development as Nigeria prepares to mark her 59th independence anniversary.

The Murshid of the Mosque, Prof. Shehu Galadanci, led the special prayer on Friday, after leading other Muslim faithful to a two Raka’at congregational prayer.

The special prayer was organised by the National Mosque as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

Galadanci prayed to Almighty God to guide leaders in making decisions that would affect the lives of many Nigerians.

He also prayed to Almighty God to assist the nation to overcome some of the challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, corruption and economy.

The event was attended by the President-General of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; and FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also at the event were representatives of Service Chiefs, with DIG Usman Tilli representing the Inspector-General of Police.