An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Friday, with the two pilots inside dying.

The Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was a Lieutenant colonel while the other co-pilot was a Bhutanese training with the Indian Army, the Asian News International(ANI) reported.

The incident took place when the Indian Army chopper was approaching Yonphula for landing, but instead, it crashed into the nearby Khentongmani hill.

“An Indian Army Helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yongphulla in Bhutan. The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en-route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yongfulla on duty,” Col Aman Anand, Indian Army Spokesperson said.

Col Aman Anand added that a ground search and rescue operation was launched from Yongfulla and the wreckage was located.

