By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Vitamin C can do a lot of good for your body but not in the right quantity.

It wasn’t long ago that vitamin C emerged as a new skincare ingredient that promised porcelain, age-defying skin.

Before we knew it, it became quite the hype among skincare buffs (for obvious reasons), little wonder vitamin C-infused skincare products now rule the beauty markets.

Being a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamin C can boost collagen, reduce free radical damage and give you clearer and brighter skin, there’s no doubt about it, but the confusing thing here is whether to use it during the day or night.

Therefore, while we try to justify when to derive the best usage from vitamin C, let’s not forget to analyze the proper proportion of vitamin C one should use on the skin.

Ascorbic acid, a form of vitamin C, actually reduce the effect of sun damage on the skin.

Vitamin C protects the skin from sun damage and free radicals that attack the skin throughout the day. This might be the reason why many choose to apply it in the daytime. However, it doesn’t fare well with the harsh sun rays and might leave your skin irritated, especially if you have sensitive skin.

You can layer it with an SPF to reduce skin sensitivity, but it is still recommended to use it at night. Vitamin C is used for its anti-ageing benefits as it boosts collagen, improves elasticity and repairs damaged cells. Using it before bed is safer and has far more beauty benefits and thus, we totally recommend you to use it in the night, before hitting the sack.

