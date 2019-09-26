The United Kingdom has opened an investigation into the killing of farmers by suspected herdsmen in Benue State and other parts of the country, including two catholic priests and 17 worshippers.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing disclosed this during a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Channels TV reported.

The probe follows a UK parliament resolution mandating the Prime Minister to investigate the alleged killing and persecution of Christians in the state.

Laing said she was in the state as part of her fact-finding mission to areas affected by the farmers/herders conflict in the state.

“The killing of the Chief Priest and others in April last year was the subject of our case study. This is why I have come here to find out myself what is really going wrong and speak to people affected to understand the issue better,” she said.

Governor Ortom, while briefing the High Commissioner on the crisis lamented the difficulty in resettling the victims of attacks.

“We are happy that gradually peace is returning and some are going back to their farms but it has not been easy trying to reconstruct the schools and hospitals affected in the crisis.”

He also raised concerns concerning IDP settlements noting that more provisions are needed for the IDPs.