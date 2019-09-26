A United Kingdom Commercial and Arbitration Court on Thursday granted Nigeria’s government leave to appeal against the award and enforcement of the judgment that asked Process and Industrial Developments Limited, P&ID, to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets.

Application for stay of execution is currently being considered.

Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is the leader of the Nigerian legal team in London, confirmed the development.

