Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the same stage at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, sponsor Pepsi announced Thursday.

It’s the first time the two artistes will share the stage together. And it will be a special performance for Shakira as it falls on her 43rd birthday.

Pepsi was excited about the news, as it tweeted:Two First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL pic.twitter.com/ks1p9FbMLB

As if on cue, JLo also tweeted: Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥

@shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi. And in a second tweet, she added: This is happening. 02.02.20.

And Shakira also said: It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo 🤩🔥#nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee

Other performers are also expected to join the megastars, according to the soda giant.