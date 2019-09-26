Some armed robbers on Thursday attacked a branch of Wema Bank in Ise Ekiti, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Though no life was lost in the incident, the robbers, who arrived the town some minutes after 2:00pm, carted away money in the operation which lasted about 30 minutes.

Residents said the hoodlums came to the town in two vehicles through the Ikere Ekiti road axis.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents, including customers as well as bank officials.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamites to gain entry into the banking hall.

“I can confirm to you that a bank was robbed at Ise Ekiti this afternoon.

“The robbers broke the security door with an explosive material, precisely dynamite.

“Our men are on their trail and we shall ensure that none of them escapes.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties and be rest assured that we are ready to protect lives and property at all times,” he said.