President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Duro Onabule, a renowned journalist and columnist, who turns an octogenarian on Sept. 27.

The president’s congratulatory message is communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday. Buhari congratulated Onabule for his courage and steadfastness in serving the country.

President Buhari noted that the journalist’s consistency in his chosen career had benefitted the country a lot. He lauded the veteran journalist for upholding the highest standard of professionalism in journalism by investigating and projecting the truth; ensuring balance and accuracy.

He recalled that Onabule started his career in 1961 and rose steadily to work with many print media houses, such as Daily Sketch, Daily Express, Daily Times and Concord newspapers. The statement noted that Onabule in his journalism practice confidently pushed for an inclusive and responsive government that catered for ordinary Nigerians.

The president further congratulated Onabule for serving the country with his talent, resources and time, especially at crucial times that deserved personal sacrifices. He prayed for a longer life, good health and prosperity for the octogenarian.