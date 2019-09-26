A policewoman was lightly wounded Thursday afternoon in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., a Palestinian assailant walked up to a group of officers at the Temple Mount’s Chain Gate, above the Western Wall area, pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers.

The cops at the site overpowered the man, and he was taken for questioning.

During the scuffle, the female officer, age 34, was stabbed and lightly wounded in the hand, according to medics at the scene.

Jerusalem police chief Aharon Yadid arrived at the scene to debrief the officers.

Police are reportedly considering temporarily limiting entry to the holy site.