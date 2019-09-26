President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly. The meeting held on Wednesday night.

Gates is the co-chair Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is involved in several humanitarian works in Nigeria, such as the fight against polio and malnutrition.Dangote, Africa’s richest man is also the chair of Aliko Dangote Foundation.