President Buhari welcomes Bill Gates to the meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly. The meeting held on Wednesday night.
Gates is the co-chair Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is involved in several humanitarian works in Nigeria, such as the fight against polio and malnutrition.Dangote, Africa’s richest man is also the chair of Aliko Dangote Foundation.
Buhari welcomes Aliko Dangote
Buhari in a tete-a-tete with Bill Gates
R-L President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, President of Dangote Group of Companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Gates Foundation’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Paulin Basinga, Executive Director of Aliko Dangote, Halima Aliko Dangote
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by Chairman Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, President of Dangote Group of Companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Nassarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, Gates Foundation’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Paulin Basinga, Osun State Governor Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare, Executive Director of Aliko Dangote, Halima Aliko Dangote, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadi’ya Umar Faroq during a meeting with the President as side event during the UNGA74 in New York.
R-L; Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare, Gates Foundation Chairman Billionaire Bill Gates and during a meeting with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote side event of the UNGA74 in New York. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.
