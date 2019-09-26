The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has condemned the recent protest at the state House of Assembly, calling for the probe of former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

A statement by Mr Taofik Gani, Lagos PDP spokesperson on Thursday in Lagos, said that the protest lacked sincerity of purpose and obviously calculated at embarrassing the immediate past governor.

A group, under the aegis of the Lagos Youth Vanguard, led Rasak Olokooba, and Ibrahim Ekundina, had on Tuesday stormed the Lagos Assembly, demanding a probe of the former governor.

“Disturbing is the tendency of such protests to overheat the polity and increase the already created loss of confidence in the government,” the PDP said.

The PDP accused Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led APC government of being behind the protests.

“The governor himself is sponsoring such protests against his predecessor, unfortunately overheating the polity and to distract Lagosians away from his abysmal performances.

“To the PDP, Governor Sanwo-Olu has created “Official Vendetta” in Lagos governance; unfortunately for him, his ranking is going down whilst he needlessly goes after his predecessor,” the statement said.

The PDP, however, called for a holistic probe of the administrations of Bola Tinubu, Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, rather than restricting it only to Ambode’s regime.

“Lagosians are eager to know the stewardship of their former governors.

” From 1999 till 2018 over N17 trillion was realized as IGR, royalties, Federal Allocations, investments and crude oil discovery.

“Unfortunately, much of these monies are linked to Hotels, Airlines, Oil Companies, construction companies, home & Abroad,” the PDP said.