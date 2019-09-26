The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ogun Chapter has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun and relevant authorities to caution one Oluomo Titilayo against fomenting trouble in the state.

The Ogun RTEAN Chairman, Mr Ahmed Aboki, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the RTEAN boss, Titilayo, who claims to be a member of the association, has been harassing and intimidating RTEAN members in the state.

He said:” There is never a time Titilayo was a leader of the association in the state as he claimed.

“Some of the RTEAN members he deprived from loading their vehicles in motor parks across the state were the ones that protested against him at the Police Area Command in Igbeba, Ijebu Ode.

“I am surprised to read in some national dailies that the people who protested were not RTEAN members but alleged to be hoodlums.

“I am seriously appealing to the governor and other relevant authorities to quickly salvage the situation on ground before it degenerates and goes out of hand.”

Aboki, who also doubles as RTEAN National Treasurer said “the association is bigger than an individual, and the association members are peace loving people.”