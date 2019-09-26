Ogun State Police Command has paraded a man, identified as Olatunji Koleoso, who was allegedly caught with fresh human parts in his vehicle.

Koleoso was paraded on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Edward Ajogun.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested along Ilisan-Remo axis of the state, after police had a random check on his vehicle.

The police said the suspect confessed that he was taking the human parts to a native doctor for money ritual.

Ajogun also said the suspect was still being investigated for more revelations about the alleged crime.