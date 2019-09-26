Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun has described her late maternal grandmother, Alhaja Mulikat Ademoye, as a rare gem, whose loving memory would continue to linger.

Mrs. Abiodun stated this at the burial ceremony of her grandmother, who passed on at the early hours of Monday, at the age of 95.

The First Lady, who happened to be the first grandchild, said the deceased was blessed with good health and agility, adding that, her motherly love would be greatly missed.

The Islamic burial rites which took place at Fadeyi area of Lagos State, was attended by top government functionaries, including; the Permanent Secretary, Government House and General Services, Mr. Olatubosun Mosuro, Wife of the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs. Victoria Oluomo and the wife of the Chief of Staff, Dr. (Mrs) Rasheedat Salisu, among others.