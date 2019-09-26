The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday, distributed relief materials worth millions of Naira to windstorm victims in Osun.

Speaking during the distribution in Kuta and Iwo, in Iwo Local Government area of the state, Mr Yunusa Mustapha, NEMA Director-General, said that the relief materials were meant to cushion the effect of the windstorm on the victims.

Roofing sheets, bags of nails, blankets, toiletries, mosquito nets, bags of cement, sugar and tomato paste, among other items, were distributed by NEMA to more than 200 affected persons.

Mustapha said that the agency’s mandate was to manage disaster through the collaborative efforts of other relevant stakeholders towards efficient and effective disaster prevention and preparedness.

Represented by Mr Olusegun Afolayan, NEMA South-West Coordinator, Mustapha said that disaster management was necessary in order to ensure that lives and property of citizens were safe and secure.

The NEMA boss, however, called for adequate funding of state and local government emergency management agencies for prompt emergency response and effective disaster management.

Mustapha said that early warning system, coordination, collaboration, political will and manpower were essential components of disaster risk reduction.

“It is, therefore, everybody’s business to ensure that we build a culture of community residence for sustainable development in our society.

“While the agency will continue to give succour to those affected by natural disaster, we implore government and residents of the state to join us in advocating a safer environment.

“It is incumbent on our people to develop the culture of building sustainable drainage system, engage in tree planting as wind breakers and discourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the drainage.

“Let us, therefore, join hands together in this demanding task of enhancing our communal resilience and protect our valued environment,” Mustapha said.

In his remarks, Mr Olanipekun Olanrewaju, the Coordinator, Osun State Emergency Management Agency, commended the Federal Government for assisting the victims of the natural disaster in the town.

Olanrewaju said that the relief materials would go a long way in bringing succour to the victims.

Also speaking, Mr Kamorudeen Abiodun, Chairman of Iwo Local Government, expressed the gratitude of the people of the town to the Federal Government for the gesture.