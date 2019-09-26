Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe will be buried at his rural home in Zvimba this weekend during a private ceremony, the government said Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the family of Mugabe expressed its desire to proceed with his burial in Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province, which is also Mugabe’s rural home.

“In line with government policy to respect the wishes of families of deceased heroes, government is cooperating with the Mugabe family in their new position,” the statement said.

It also said the government will render all the necessary support to give the late former president a fitting burial as led by the family.

A police and military motorcade accompanying a funeral hearse believed to be carrying Mugabe’s body passed along Harare Drive in northwest Harare Thursday evening.

It is understood Mugabe had expressed his wish to be buried at his home village.