The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office, on Thursday arraigned a 36-year-old Joesph Oyediran, one of the wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI.

Oyediran was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on a five count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related Offences, obtaining money under false pretence among others.

Count two of the Charge reads, “That you, Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves), sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N1,421,968.00 (One Million, Four Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira) from one Andrea Smith, a white American woman on the false pretence that you were Joe MG a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee fraud and other fraud related Offences Act no. 14of 2006”

Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to all the five count charges levelled against him by the anti-graft body.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Prosecuting Counsel, Sessan Ola told Justice Abdulgafar “My Lord, we have a five count charge before this honourable Court dated 19th day of September 2019, we urge the court to accept the charge and allow the accused person to take his plea.”

Counsel to the accused, M.A Bello, however did not object to the application.

After the plea was taken, prosecuting Counsel further informed the court that “My Lord, in view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty, we are asking for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case, we also pray your Lordship to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of this matter.

Ruling on the submission, Justice Abdulgafar ordered the accused person to be remanded in Mandala Prison and adjourned the case till October 9, 2019 for commencement of trial.