‘Mad Melon’, a part of the veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Driver has been confirmed dead in Lagos.

Omeofa Oghene passed away Wednesday night at a hospital in Ajegunle after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time but Daddy Showkey in a video shared on Instagram moments ago said, ‘If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear’.