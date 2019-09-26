Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said traditional rulers in the state are solidly behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and will support him to succeed.

The monarch spoke when the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke and other top government officials visited him in his palace.

The visit was part of Arobieke’s tour of the five divisions of the state to meet with paramount rulers.

According to Akiolu, “I believe the Governor is not new to the challenges facing the state and he is sound, knowledgeable and knows how to tackle the challenges of Lagos State, this is why we are restating our commitment as traditional rulers to the state government.”

He, however, called on the state government to fill some of the vacant stools in the Obaship council in the state.

Akiolu described the visitation as very strategic and a sign of the importance which the current administration attached to the institution of Obaship, saying it would foster a good relationship between the government and Institutions of Obaship.

Speaking, Arobieke said the essence of the visit was to intimate the traditional rulers on the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration which is; Transportation and Traffic Management, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.

Arobieke said the governor attached great importance to the role of traditional rulers in the society as great influencers and mobilisers, which necessitated the visit not only to intimate them of government’s development agenda for the state but to seek their support.

“The governor has a great respect for the traditional rulers because of your role as the community leaders that are connected and closer to the people.

“For this reason, the government seeks your support in all government programmes and agenda in making Lagos a better place for us all. The governor of the state is a listening governor, that is why he approved this visit which is to intimate you and carry you along with the developmental agenda for the state as well as get your input.

“As a former two terms local government chairman in the state, the traditional institution is a familiar terrain; and I will always appreciate your contributions to the development of our great state,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Taiwo Olufemi Salaam thanked the Royal fathers for the warm reception accorded them during the visit.

Other Obas representing all the five (5) divisions were in attendance as well as White Cap Chiefs.

In attendance were Oloja of Epe, HRM. Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, Ayangburen of Ikorodu; Onigando of Igando, HRM.Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi and HRM. Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I.