Kwara state government says it will accord priority attention to road development to boost economic activities in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, stated this on Thursday in Ilorin while hosting Community Leaders from Oyun and Asa Local Government Areas of the state in his Office.

Alabi said the road was government realised that road was germane to the people, adding that it would take all necessary steps to ensure that the state had a good road to ensure easy movement of people, goods and services, especially farm produce from rural areas to urban areas.

Earlier, the Leader of the team and the Olugonna of Igbonna, Oba Abubakar Oloyede, commended the achievements of the present administration in the state and prayed for its success in the task ahead.

Oloyede, however, called for the construction of roads linking the two local government areas, to ensure transportation of goods and services and boost their commercial activities.

In his remarks, Sen. Suleiman Ajadi, one of the honorary chiefs in Asa Local Government Areas, noted that construction of roads would make life meaningful for the people of the two areas.