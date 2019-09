One half of the veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers have been confirmed dead on Wednesday in Lagos.

Omeofa Oghene aka “Mad Melon” passed away late night on Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019 at a hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time but Daddy Showkey in a video shared on Instagram moments ago said, ‘If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear’.