The Sarkin (Emir) of Bwari, Alhaji Musa Ijokoro (II), has lauded the Nigerian Army for efficiently dealing with emerging security challenges facing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country at large.

Ijokoro gave the commendation when he led his chiefs on a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Thursday in Abuja.

The traditional ruler said that the relative peace and atmosphere of calmness enjoyed in Abuja, and its environs, could be attributed to the doggedness, foresight and commitment of the army and other security agencies.

“I heartily convey to you the warm greetings of my good people of Bwari emirate.

“I equally on their behalf, wish to sincerely appreciate you, and the entire Nigerian Army for your tireless commitment and sacrifice in keeping the country safe and peaceful.

“This is amidst varying security challenges ranging from insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, among others,” said the paramount traditional leader.

The traditional ruler expressed happiness that major army formations and other important institutions in the FCT were located in his domain.

He urged the army to remain unrelenting in their fight against insurgents and other criminal elements holding the country to ransom.

The Emir thereafter conferred the traditional title of “Birman Bwari” on Buratai, in recognition of his remarkable achievements as the Army Chief, especially in the fight against terrorism in North-East.

He translated the title as “the Courageous Defender of Bwari emirate” and presented a sword of honour, a copy of the Holy Qur’an and conferment letter to the COAS.

While accepting the chieftaincy title, Buratai expressed joy over the honour and reiterated his commitment to working with other security agencies to continue keeping the nation’s capital safe.

He also assured the Emir that the officers and men of the army in Bwari would continue to cooperate and work with him to keep his domain safe.

He disclosed that a mass housing project for officers and soldiers of NA would soon be inaugurated at the area council.

Buratai however called on the Emir and members of his emirate council to collaborate with the army to flush out kidnappers and bandits, terrorising the Bwari axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian Army is ready and willing to work with traditional institutions in the FCT.

“Also, let me inform you that we shall soon extend some of our military operations such as Operation Positive Identification, and Ayem Apkatuma to Abuja,” Buratai said.