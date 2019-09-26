By Jennifer Okundia

In a dynamic ever growing society like Nigeria, the fashion and beauty industry is one that can no longer be ignored when partnering investors for the purpose of growth and expansion in business.

The 7th edition of Lagos Fashion Fair 2019, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, VI Lagos with various exhibitors displaying their wares, ranging from clothing, hair, sewing machines, electronics, footwears, bags, makeup and a host of other items.

There were also models from all walks of life who came to walk the runway and have been auditioning from day one of the event which commenced on the 25th of September and will span through till the 27th.

Speaking to some of the models, PMNews gathered that some of them have been modeling for some years and are making money for themselves from shows.

To show that the modeling industry has come to stay as one where there will always be huge collaborations. Lots of Nigerian youths turned out en-masse to model for the 2019 Lagos Fashion Fair. The crowd was like that of Big Brother Naija auditions.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Speaking to 6ft tall Zino Precious a model who is only 8 months into her career:

PMNews: Why did you venture into modeling?

Zino Precious: I have the body and i’m passionate about modeling.

PMNews: What edge do you think you have over other models?

Zino Precious: My long legs, i am very confident and i can walk really well

PMNews: Are you paid a salary athe end of the month?

Zino Precious: No i’m usually paid per job, like depending on the job i get, that would influence how much i will earn.

PMNews: What are the challenges you’ve encountered so far in the industry?

Zino Precious: Trying to keep fit, i have to watch what i eat and also i constantly exercise my body and that in itself can be difficult.

Also speaking to an albino model Gideon Mustapha:

PMNews: How did you get into modeling?

Gideon Mustapha: It was on world albinism day, through albino foundation runway that i developed interest in modeling, i wasn’t really interested before then.

PMNews: What has your experiences been so far in the industry?

Gideon Mustapha: You get rejected a lot, but i see it as a learning process for me to grow, so i’m not really bothered anymore, you just get used to it.

PMNews: What are some advantages you have as an albino model?

Gideon Mustapha: My height and skin color

PMNews: What are some modeling shows you’ve participated in?

Gideon Mustapha: I started modeling in 2018, but i’ve modeled in Lagos Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week and Lagos Fashion Fair so far.

PMNews: What is the biggest pay you’ve ever gotten from a modeling job?

Gideon Mustapha: N200,000 of which my agency takes 40% and N120,000 came to me.

An albino lady Vivian Adenijo, while speaking with PMNews disclosed that when she was a freelance model, she once faced sexual harassment from event organisers just to get her a job. She also revealed that after registering with a proper modeling agency, she no longer faces such harassments.

Tomiwa Akinola, a student model with 2 years experience also stated that modeling jobs pay from N35,000 – N100,000 per job and even more when asked if he makes enough money to sustain himself.

Pictures: Ayodele Efunla