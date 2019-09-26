By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are roasting Northerners after operatives of the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC raided the residence of suspected Yahoo Yahoo fraudsters and arrested six of them.

The suspects were arrested at 282 HC Hotoro North Quarters, Kano, following a covert intelligence gathering and surveillance on the suspects.

Those arrested are Bala Balarabe, Abdullahi Musa, Abdullahi Danladi, Bashir Kassim, Saleh Mustapha and Abubakar Ahmed.

In the course of the arrest eleven mobile phones and a Mercedes C300 were recovered, while the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news with hilarious comments.

See Twitter reactions below:

Finally, Hausa have joined Yahoo Yahoo,

The 3rd guy😁, that's the smile you make when you know your oga is at the top & nothing go happen las las https://t.co/aq9fTtMijE — JULIA ❄ (@Julisco_) September 26, 2019

So Hausa guys do Yahoo Yahoo? Nothing wey Bashir no go see for inside Kano rice. https://t.co/5IgJoaOgsr — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehWrites) September 26, 2019

Omo our Hausa brothers have joined the club o. First time I'm seeing Hausa boys being caught for yahoo yahoo. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/Q6xAGMDCbc — Millionaire BusinessMan 🇨🇦 (@tboss_guy) September 26, 2019

Hausa doing yahoo?? Too many lies in that theory tbh. Efcc I hail o😂😂 — HIT BOY ❁ 🇬🇧 (@SoundsOfCartel_) September 26, 2019

I remember one day, one of my clients called me Yahoo Yahoo tailor, till now, I still no know wetin the man see pic.twitter.com/92z22rASuV — Vectoria. Vector’s first Lady! (@slimdammie) September 26, 2019

See what Yahoo Yahoo has caused to Nigeria's image. pic.twitter.com/M36g8ygQjU — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) September 26, 2019

Hausa no dey do yahoo yahoo but 2 seconds everything don burst ooo https://t.co/qUONgwg3e9 — Snr.Olisa🦁™ (@Puff_Duks) September 26, 2019

You can’t curb Yahoo Yahoo by just making arrests. Get to the root ! pic.twitter.com/VVw2ZPqcoS — Slay Papi 🙅🏿‍♂️ (@TweetAtAustin) September 26, 2019

Igbo boys /Yoruba demons and Yahoo Yahoo are like 5 & 6.😂😂Musa left the gate for the life of a party (3rd frame). Inbtw, @officialEFCC your date should be 23rd September and not 23th September, double up. https://t.co/mzPy2Yrlv3 — 👑 Obong Ekpe. PhD 🐯 (@Ody_johnson) September 26, 2019

You see how confident these guys are holding the boards. I don't think they know they were arrest for yahoo yahoo https://t.co/jHvcHUCOio — Couldn't leave it blank so… (@HarryJolly8) September 26, 2019

Musa finally left the gate to do Yahoo Yahoo. pic.twitter.com/PI6awsRPzY — Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) September 26, 2019