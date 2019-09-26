Bala Abubakar One of the Yahoo Yahoo Boys arrested in kano

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are roasting Northerners after operatives of the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC raided the residence of suspected Yahoo Yahoo fraudsters and arrested six of them.

The suspects were arrested at 282 HC Hotoro North Quarters, Kano, following a covert intelligence gathering and surveillance on the suspects.

Those arrested are Bala Balarabe, Abdullahi Musa, Abdullahi Danladi, Bashir Kassim, Saleh Mustapha and Abubakar Ahmed.

Abubakar Ahmad: another Yahoo Yahoo boy nabbed in Kano

Abdullahi Musa Yahoo Yahoo Boy of Kano

Bashir Kasim Yahoo Yahoo boy of Kano

In the course of the arrest eleven mobile phones and a Mercedes C300 were recovered, while the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news with hilarious comments.

See Twitter reactions below: