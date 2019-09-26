Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the resignation of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

He made the call while reacting to Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration of his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office by Timi Frank and one Katch Ononuju.

Timi Frank had alleged that Osinbajo’s “ongoing travails” was because he could not account for the N90billion received from the Federal Inland Revenue Service for the 2019 election.

He claimed to have reliable information from his sources in the presidency and dared to challenge the vice president in court.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration on Thursday, Fani-Kayode said the vice president should not only waive his immunity but should also resign from his position to prove his innocence and challenge Timi Frank.

He said: “If you are really a man don’t just waive your immunity to sue Timi Frank but RESIGN from your position and take him on man to man.

“He will eat you for breakfast. I know that young man: he is a real Ijaw! Deeply courageous and tough as nails. You cannot intimidate him or break him.”