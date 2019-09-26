Big Brother Naija housemates could not hide their excitement as they welcomed their visitors on Wednesday night.

The screams that met their arrival sure made Patience Ozokwo, Chinedu Ikedieze, Mai Atafo, Osas Ighodalo, Dakore Akande, Lala Akindoju and Mr Ibu feel at home the moment they walked through the Pepper Dem doors.

They even hinted Biggie to leave them in the House as the top finalists which left the Housemates nodding in agreement and we wonder if the Pepper Dem Gang winner knew what that meant. Is the winner ready to share his or her grand prize with the stars?

The highlight of the visit was seeing each of the stars talk the Pepper Dem Gang through surviving in the industry. From personal and career balance, keeping fit and knowing how to find your career strength, the stars dished it all.

Tacha didn’t hide her excitement as she asked each of them questions while adverting her brand in the process.

The housemates’ excitement was evident as they were captured spending the night re-sharing the bits of advice they got from tonight’s chat with the stars.

Reacting to the presentation by the visitors, Ebuka Uchendu wrote: “Well done Lala, Osas, Dakore, Mai, Chinedu, Mr. Ibu and Mama G. Really enjoyed the evening.”