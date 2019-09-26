Exam Ethics Marshall International (EEMI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has inducted 40 Marshalls to join in the fight against examination malpractice in the country.

Mr Ike Onyechere, Founding Chairman of the organisation, made this known in Abuja on Thursday at the close of the organisation’s 23rd conference and awards.

The conference has its theme: “New Strategic Action Plans for Mainstreaming Exam Ethics and Combating Examination Malpractice towards Protecting Integrity of Education”.

Onyechere noted that the induction of the new Marshalls would help promote best practices in the educational sector.

“We induct about 40 exam ethics Marshalls out of the over 100 delegates at the conference who surrendered themselves as self recruited volunteers.

“They have pledged to continue to implement the policy of the organisation, not minding whether somebody is going to compel them.

“They are to promote best practices in their sphere of operational and leadership influence and defend education at the various level.

“Also, they will serve as mentor to pupils, students and colleagues as well as be a frontline of implementing the campaign of shunning examination malpractice in the country.”

Onyechere, therefore, charged the newly inducted Marshalls to take their roles as important by committing themselves to the code of ethical, self regulation and discipline.

Responding, Mr Olusegun Kaka from Airforce Secondary School, Port Harcourt, said examination malpractice is universal issue, which required collective responsibilities to tackle.

He noted that as security personnel, it was important to assist other stakeholders in the education sector to tackle the menace to the barest minimum.

“An educationist, examination malpractice is being obtained in many of our schools and in the world at large.

“But as someone in the security profession, we are trying our best to reduce the problem to the barest minimum. We deal decisively with any students who indulge in exam malpractice.

“This will give a signal to other students who might also want to indulge in the act to desist.”

Also, Mrs Hadiza Hussain, Principal, Girls Junior Secondary School, AMAC Estate, FCT, promised to be committed to mentoring students on the dangers of exam malpractice.

Hussain noted that once students are well mentored and coordinated, it would be difficult for such a student to cheat during an examination.

The high point of the conference was also the presentation of awards to distinguished persons who have joined in the fight against examination malpractices.

They are: Dr Mohammed Abdullahi, Rector, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria; Dr James Bassey Ejue, Provost, Federal College of Education, Obudu and Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, Member of Parliament, Ghana, among others.