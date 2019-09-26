The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu Sunusi has commended the Federal Government for the closure of the Nigerian borders.

Sunusi made this known while speaking when he received members of the Fanisau chapter of the Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) in Dutse on Thursday. He explained that the closure of the borders would help improve the patronage of locally produced rice and other produce in the country.

The monarch said that the closure would also go a long way in improving the country’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“Our local rice farmers will be encouraged to produce rice in large quantity to cater for domestic need and exportation,” he said.

Sunusi stated that some of the foreign goods, especially rice were in the warehouse for about ten years before being imported into the country. He said that chemicals applied to foreign rice are detrimental to human health.