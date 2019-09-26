A 23-year-old fake JUMIA agent in Benin City, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC after duping a customer of one million naira.

The suspect, Edoboryi Osaruese Leerees, was arrested following a petition by a lady who claimed to have paid him over One million naira for the supply of goods which she and her friends ordered from his page online, but never got the items.

The commission also said the suspect has made useful statement and would be changed to court soon.

According to a statement released by the Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, “Leerees sent the lady a message on WhatsApp and told her he was an agent of JUMIA and pleaded with her to help him market his products which were on sales at 40% discount.”

“When the lady saw how attractive the prices were, she and her two friends credited the suspect’s accounts with the sum of One Million Naira ( N1,000,000) and waited for the delivery of their goods. However, days elapsed and the goods were not forthcoming. She then went to JUMIA office to make an enquiry and discovered that Leerees was not an agent. She petitioned the EFCC after he refused to refund her money.”

“Leerees modules operandi was to use his social media platforms as an agent of JUMIA to advertise goods which are purportedly on promo at cheaper prices. This makes unsuspecting customers to send money into his account for goods which he never delivered.”

The statement further revealed that Leerees is an internet fraud suspect who has defrauded several people, including foreign nationals using the names, Vin Diesel and Mark Sinclair, an American.