Chief Duro Onabule, journalist, editor, columnist and former chief press secretary to military president, Ibrahim Babangida clocks 80 tomorrow.

The Ijebu-Ode born “double chief” began practicing journalism in 1961 and worked in several publications such as Daily Sketch, Daily Express, Daily Times and Concord newspapers.

He reached his career peak when he became the editor of the Concord newspapers in 1984. Shortly after, he became the chief press secretary to Babangida in 1985.

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends in celebrating Onabule, who is now the chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

Buhari congratulated him for courage and steadfastness in serving the country.

The President affirmed that Chief Onabule’s consistency in his chosen career had benefitted the country a lot.

President Buhari commended the veteran journalist for upholding the highest standard of professionalism in journalism by investigating and projecting the truth, ensuring balance and accuracy, and confidently pushing for inclusive and responsive government that caters for ordinary Nigerians.

Buhari also congratulated Onabule for serving the country with his talent, treasures and time, especially in crucial times that deserved personal sacrifices.

President Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and prosperity for the octogenarian.