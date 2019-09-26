The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Wednesday arraigned a drug peddler, Ayobiojo Hammed, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly peddling marijuana.

Hammed of Moshalashi Street, Empire, Surulere, was arrested by NDLEA on March 26, 2019, while distributing 630 grammes of the substance to some construction workers in Ikoyi.

Justice Sule Hassan remanded him in prison custody, following his plea of guilty to a one-count charge of unlawfully distributing 630 grammes of the narcotic drug.

He adjourned till October 11 for review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Earlier, NDLEA prosecutor Fingere Dinneys alleged that Hammed was arrested at NDLEA’s premises, No. 4, Shaw Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The court heard that the defendant’s offence infringed Section 20(1)(a) of the NDLEA Act, 2004 and was punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the same Act.

Following Hammed’s plea, his counsel, C. W. Ezeonyeziaku, who stood in for Mrs. Susan Agu, did not oppose the prosecution’s remand application.

The charge against the defendant marked FHC/L/198c/19, reads: “That you Ayobiojo Hammed, Male, Adult, of 7, Moshalashi Street, Empire Surulere, Lagos on or about 26th March, 2019, at 4, Shaw Road, Ikoyi, Lagos without lawful authority distributed 630 grammes of Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Marijuana, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, LSD and Heroin and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20(1)(a) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act 2004”.