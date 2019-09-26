President Muhammadu Buhari has poured encomiums on Pa Ayo Fasanmi, the national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, ahead of his 94th birthday on 27 September.

In a congratulatory birthday message, Buhari commended Pa Fasanmi as a true Awoist, who has consistently projected the noble and progressive ideas of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“President Buhari joins family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who joined politics to serve the nation at a young age, and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance”, Buhari said in a statement by Femi Adesina, his media adviser.

Pa Fasanmi was at various times a member of the House of Representatives and a senator.

President Buhari said Pa Fasanmi’s focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

President Buhari extolled Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Fasanmi longer life, good heath and strength to keep serving the nation.