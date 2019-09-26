The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a three-year-old girl, Nimotallah Sulaimon, from a 39-year-old female suspected kidnapper.

The suspect was paraded on Thursday in Ibadan at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The police also arrested five suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted the 17-year-old son of a herdsman, Shakiru Weti.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Shina Olukolu, said that the female kidnapper allegedly abducted the child in Olorunsogo area of Ibadan.

“She was intercepted and when interrogated, she informed the police that she was in the area to beg for alms when she sighted the girl who was later identified as Nimotallah Sulaimon unattended to and strolling away.

“She thereafter took her to the Muslim area of Ibadan where she resides.

“Sequel to this, her neighbours at the sight of Oluwatoyin with the girl, challenged her and inquired how she came about the child.

“She told lies that the girl belongs to her senior brother and his wife who had a conflict earlier that day and that was the reason she brought the girl to her house at Muslim Area of Ibadan.

“The community members, who did not believe her story, reported the incident to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ogbere, and after preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the child was abducted,” he said.

Speaking also on the arrest of the five kidnap suspects, the commissioner stated that Weti was kidnapped on Sept. 17 and his abductors called on Sept. 22 to demand for N1million ransom.

He said the ransom was paid after the suspects encouraged the family members to pay up.

The commissioner added that the suspects were caught with the the ransom sum and the cell phones used in the transaction.