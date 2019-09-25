It’s amazing how people go into relationships and then completely lose themselves, usually it would be like the person you are with is quenching your fire instead of fuelling it.

How do you start to date a person and then everything in your life goes down, like literally you’ve lost your sense of purpose because you are in love and always want to be around your lover, you no longer have anything going on for you.

Even if the partner can help in any way, you are too shy to ask for their help because you do not want them to see you in a certain way.

Watch this episode of Toke Makinwa’s vlog and audit your life.