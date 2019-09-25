The Venezuelan Government has called on World Leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to stop Trump’s illegal sanctions of Economic blockade on Venezuela, Cuba and other countries.

Ms. Lidice Altuve, Director, Coordination of Culture and Solidarity of the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. She spoke on the sidelines of the 6th African Continental Conference of Solidarity with Cuba holding in Abuja from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.

Altuve said that the call from the Venezuelan government to the UN was a bid to protect the sovereignty, democracy, human rights of the people of Venezuela and Cuba. She said that the delegation from Venezuela to the Conference was to join voices with that of Cuba in global solidarity to stop the U.S economic blockade imposed on Cuba for over sixty years and recently on Venezuela.

“We came in this delegation to participate in this African Continental Conference of Solidarity with Cuba and we are representing our government here. It is a platform where twenty-nine African Countries are working in solidarity with Cuba and one of the expected outcomes of the meeting is specific solidarity with Cuba from Africa” she said.

“This meeting is a common struggle against the economic blockade of Cuba, fundamentally in two key points including to denounce criminal blockade against Cuba. And secondly is the legitimate demand of Cuba territory of Guantanamo illegally occupied by the U.S Military”.

“Venezuela is joined to this group and talking about this blockade not just on Cuba but to Venezuela which is a violation of the international rule of law and human rights. Venezuela and Cuba are under attack, we are a victim of the unconventional war against our government, our political system and the UN Assembly will be the place where we defend our sovereignty, our peace, the political system”.

“These economic measures against our countries are above the international rule of law and a violation of our rights. Nigeria is very powerful in the solidarity movement and always on the front line playing a special role in this kind of movement especially from the labour movement, that is why we appreciate Nigeria’s support” she added.

Altuve said that Venezuela was a peaceful country and can resolve its problems without the intrusion from countries like the U.S, adding that there was already a peaceful resolution with the government and opposition groups.

In his remarks, Mr. Jhonny Gutierrez, Coordinator, Pan-African Movement of Venezuela said that the historical relations with Cuba, Venezuela, and the African Continent cannot be overemphasized.

Gutierrez explained the relationship as the reason for the solidarity of Africa against the human crimes of the U.S against Cuba and Venezuela which has affected the people and economy of both countries. He commended Africa’s support for Venezuela and Cuba at such a trying time adding that the relations between the countries of the Caribbean and the African Continent would continue to wax stronger.

On Oct. 19, 1960, the U.S placed an economic blockade on Cuba and on Aug. 6, President Donald Trump announced the total U.S economic blockade of Venezuela. With the U.S economic blockade, all entities within the United States, whether individual or government are prohibited from engaging in any economic, commercial or financial transaction with Cuba and Venezuela.