Talented songwriter and singer, Teniola Apata aka Teni Makanaki and Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Sir Dee are both set to make their official acting debut in the movie “Dear Affy”.

“Dear Affy” tells the fascinating story of an organized female art enthusiast about to marry the man of her dreams, but life suddenly scuttles her well laid out plans as she accidentally ‘falls’ pregnant. She embarks on a challenging mission to locate who the father of the unborn baby is since she and her fiance have chosen celibacy while courting.

The movie stars actors and celebrities like: Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Chinedu Ikedieze, , Deyemi Okanlawon, Williams Uchemba, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu, Hafeez Oyetoro, Uzee Usman, Sir Dee, Lizzy Jay, Anto Lecky, Uzor Arukwe and wave-making music sensation Teni Entertainer.

“Dear Affy” is a joint production between 007 Global headed by Samuel Olatunji, Aul Media Studios, Track and Dolly productions, Dr. Tola Elatuyi and others.