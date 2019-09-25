The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross were among the organisations outraged by the killing of another air worker by the Nigerian affiliate of the Islamic State.

The executed aid worker was one of the six workers of the Action `Against Hunger kidnapped in July in Borno State by the terrorists.

The workers, who deliver neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno and Yobe, were on their way to Damasak in Borno, when the insurgents laid an ambush and took them away.

Mr Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria expressed shock and sadness over the murder.

Kallon called for unconditional release of other humanitarian workers in insurgents’ captivity.

“My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues.

“I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning,” he said.

Kallon also called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis affected areas.

”Humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, lifesaving assistance,” he added.

The UN official renewed call for all parties to the conflict to ensure protection of aid workers and respect of international humanitarian law.

Kallon noted that services were being implemented in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

He reiterated that the humanitarian community was working in line with the 2019/2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, jointly implemented in collaboration with the Federal Government.

According to him, the strategy entails provision of life saving assistance to 6.2 million vulnerable people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also condemned in strong terms the killing of the aaid worker.

The Head of the committee in Nigeria, Eloi Fillion, in a statement by Aliyu Dawobe, Public Relations Officer, ICRC, in Abuja, on Wednesday, appealed to the abductors of six members of the organisation to immediately release the remaining members of the team.

“We are devastated by this tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues of Action Against Hunger at this incredibly difficult time.

“We urge those still holding the members of the humanitarian mission who were kidnapped in July to release them, they are not part of the fight.

“They are humanitarian workers and health professionals, nothing can justify doing any harm to them,” Fillion said.

Fillion said under the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), all parties to an armed conflict must spare people not taking part in the hostilities.

He stressed that violence against health workers of humanitarian actors further jeopardises access to much needed assistance for people affected by the armed conflict.

He stated that the killing of two health workers in 2018 who had been abducted in Rann community in the North East, profoundly affected ICRC operations in Nigeria.

Fillion said nevertheless, the ICRC had continued to do its utmost to address the huge humanitarian needs of the affected population.